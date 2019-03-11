motorcycle accident

Fatal motorcycle crash is second in less than 24 hours in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening in a wreck involving a sedan, officials say.

It happened at the intersection of Bingham Drive and Lakeridge Drive around 7:30 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead. The driver of the sedan, on the other hand, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.



In a tweet, Fayetteville police said Bingham Drive is closed between Fisher Road and Bailey Lake Road as they investigate the crash.

The fatal crash marks the second deadly motorcycle crash in just 24 hours in Fayetteville.


RELATED: Motorcyclist killed in Fayetteville crash

Motorists are being encouraged to use Fisher Road, Strickland Bridge Road, and Bailey Lake Road as alternative routes.

Officials have yet to release any information regarding the victim or the person driving the sedan. Please check back for updates.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
fayettevillefatal crashmotorcycle accident
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
Motorcyclist killed in Fayetteville crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck in Harnett County
22-year-old motorcyclist killed in Durham crash
Fort Bragg soldier identified in deadly motorcycle crash
TOP STORIES
Body cam footage of Nash County deputy-involved shooting released
2 planes collide at Charlotte-Douglas ahead of takeoff, officials say
NC fire chief seriously hurt in snow skiing accident
Police investigating after 2 found shot in Zebulon
Man charged in hospital employee stabbing in Smithfield
Diver trapped in whale's mouth jokes he didn't have 'whale of a time'
NC State club hockey prepares to head to D-II nationals
Show More
Trump expected to seek $8.6B for border wall in new budget
Man charged after stealing car with children inside, police say
Babe Ruth's last surviving daughter dies at 102
Planters Nutmobile stops in Raleigh
30 hurt in heavy turbulence on flight that landed at JFK
More TOP STORIES News