Fatal motorcycle crash is second in less than 24 hours in Fayetteville

| Traffic Fatality - Bingham Dr |



Bingham Dr is currently closed between Fisher Rd & Bailey Lake Rd as we investigate a traffic fatality involving a motorcycle and a sedan.



Motorists are encouraged to use Fisher Rd, Strickland Bridge Rd, & Bailey Lake Rd as alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/4fqgu8BVqa — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) March 11, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening in a wreck involving a sedan, officials say.It happened at the intersection of Bingham Drive and Lakeridge Drive around 7:30 p.m.When police arrived at the scene, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead. The driver of the sedan, on the other hand, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.In a tweet, Fayetteville police said Bingham Drive is closed between Fisher Road and Bailey Lake Road as they investigate the crash.The fatal crash marks the second deadly motorcycle crash in just 24 hours in Fayetteville.Motorists are being encouraged to use Fisher Road, Strickland Bridge Road, and Bailey Lake Road as alternative routes.Officials have yet to release any information regarding the victim or the person driving the sedan. Please check back for updates.