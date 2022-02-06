Fayetteville police arrest suspect in fatal Sunday morning shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect arrested in fatal Sunday morning shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The suspect in a Fayetteville shooting has been identified as Gary Duncan, 52. Duncan was charged and arrested in connection with First Degree Murder in an early morning shooting on Sunday.

Fayetteville police responded to a reported shooting along the 5700 block of Weatherford Road near Yadkin Road at around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Officers and medical personnel arrived on the scene and found one male identified as, Trenton Douglas,48, in the roadway. Douglas, who had been shot, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives with Fayetteville Police Department did a preliminary investigation revealing that a disturbance took place inside of the residence prior to the shooting; and that both Douglas and Duncan knew each other at the time of the shooting. Detectives are requesting anyone in the area with security camera footage that may have captured the shooting to please notify the Fayetteville Police Department.

Duncan remains in the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillefatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicideshootingman killedman shot
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CDC releases new guidance for some to get additional booster shot
Wayne County volunteer fire Chief dies
Teen left seriously injured after shooting in Durham
Missing 1-year-old North Carolina girl found safe
Video shows police shooting Black man during no-knock warrant entry
Winston Salem man who punches person killing them, facing charges
UNC-Duke game draws big crowds to downtown Chapel Hill
Show More
Father, son work to make Durham healthier through fitness
Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come 'any day'
Medicare to cover up to 8 free over-the-counter COVID tests per month
U.S. veterans, officials on why protecting Europe from Russia matters
Could Raleigh soon drop its mask mandate?
More TOP STORIES News