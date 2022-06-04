Suspect arrested in shooting death of Sanford woman

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lee County woman is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a woman in Sanford.

On Friday, The Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested Shantel Monique Board, 31. She has been charged with the May 28 murder of Ashleigh Denise Jackson, 23.

Deputies responded to calls of a disturbance in the 4300 block of Steele Bridge Road Saturday May 28. When deputies arrived, they found Jackson lying in the road with a gunshot wound.

She later died from her injuries.

Board is being held under a $500,000 unsecured bond.
