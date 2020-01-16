Father arrested in South Carolina accused of kidnapping 3-month-old son from Rocky Mount home

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police arrested a man in South Carolina accused of kidnapping his 3-month-old son from a Rocky Mount home Thursday.

Rocky Mount police said they investigated after a woman reported that someone broke into her home on Ravenwood Drive near West Raleigh Boulevard.

The woman told police her 3-month old baby had been taken by his father, Jerry Mark Stevens II.

During the investigation, the Rocky Mount Police Department charged Stevens with kidnapping, breaking and entering and assault charges. He was later arrested in Bennettsville, South Carolina and is waiting to be taken back to Rocky Mount.

Police said the child and mother have since been reunited.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rocky mountsouth carolinaedgecombe countyarrestkidnappingedgecombe county newsfather charged
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TIMELINE: Our coverage of McDougald Terrace
Wake DA will not ask SBI to investigate video of officer punching man
Fayetteville mom teaches daughter with cerebral palsy to walk
Construction firm issues statement after deadly Brier Creek trench collapse
5 cars damaged after shots fired on Highway 264: Sheriff
Sanford woman shot, killed while sitting in car leaves behind 6-year-old, family says
11 new flu deaths reported by NC health department
Show More
Shanann Watts' family denounces upcoming Lifetime movie
Chief justice, senators sworn in for Trump impeachment
'All of us are not misfits:' McDougald residents demand dignity
Man stops to fold flag that ripped from pole during storm
ESPN reporter didn't know he had non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
More TOP STORIES News