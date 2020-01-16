Father arrested in South Carolina accused of kidnapping 3-month-old son from Rocky Mount home

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police arrested a man in South Carolina accused of kidnapping his 3-month-old son from a Rocky Mount home Thursday.Rocky Mount police said they investigated after a woman reported that someone broke into her home on Ravenwood Drive near West Raleigh Boulevard.The woman told police her 3-month old baby had been taken by his father, Jerry Mark Stevens II.During the investigation, the Rocky Mount Police Department charged Stevens with kidnapping, breaking and entering and assault charges. He was later arrested in Bennettsville, South Carolina and is waiting to be taken back to Rocky Mount.Police said the child and mother have since been reunited.