Orange County father, daughter die in house fire; investigation underway

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a 55-year-old man and his 30-year-old daughter died in an Orange County house fire on Sunday night.

Mebane fire officials said the fire started on the porch and with Allen and Betsy Gorley inside.

Orange County dispatch said they first received a call about the house fire on Shambley Road near Highway 70 just after 9 p.m.

It is unclear how the fire started.

SBI and the County Fire Marshal are handling the investigation.

Officials said both the father and daughter were the only ones in the home at the time.
