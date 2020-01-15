Father of boy found dead under Mebane billboard in 1998 pleads guilty

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the death of his 10-year-old son in a case that went unsolved for decades.

The body of the child, Robert "Bobby" Adam Whitt, was found under a billboard in Orange County back in 1998.

And the child's death remained a mystery until last year.

John Russell Whitt, 57, pleaded guilty Wednesday in an Orange County courtroom to second-degree murder and concealing death.

Whitt was already locked up in a Kentucky prison on an unrelated federal charge.

Whitt is also suspected in the death of Bobby's mother, Myong Hwa, who had been found dead in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, in 1998.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mebaneorange countynchillsboroughmysterymurderhuman remains foundindictmentalamance county newsmysterious deathwoman killeddnachild killedfamily tree dnacold caseunsolved crime
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Family had no idea 10-year-old boy, mom had been dead since 1998
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of worker recovered from collapsed trench in Brier Creek
Cary man accepts plea deal following anti-Semitic incidents
35-pound cat 'Bazooka' arrives at Wake SPCA
Video shows Raleigh officer punch driver, man claims excessive force
Fort Bragg soldier killed during training exercise in Arizona
9-month-old girl found dead inside Youngsville home
House leaders march Trump impeachment articles to the Senate
Show More
At least 2 victimized by skimmer found at Cary gas station
Christina Koch participates in first NASA spacewalk of 2020
Ex-Fayetteville officer accused of messaging rape victims charged
Durham becomes 1st county to stop buying bottled water
Penn State football coach, players named in hazing lawsuit
More TOP STORIES News