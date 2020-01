Father of boy found dead under Mebane billboard in 1998 pleads guilty

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the death of his 10-year-old son in a case that went unsolved for decades The body of the child, Robert "Bobby" Adam Whitt, was found under a billboard in Orange County back in 1998.And the child's death remained a mystery until last year John Russell Whitt, 57, pleaded guilty Wednesday in an Orange County courtroom to second-degree murder and concealing death.Whitt was already locked up in a Kentucky prison on an unrelated federal charge.Whitt is also suspected in the death of Bobby's mother, Myong Hwa, who had been found dead in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, in 1998.