U.S. & WORLD

Father of missing Tenn. boy with autism charged with homicide

EMBED </>More Videos

According to investigators, Joseph Ray Daniels "intentionally killed" his son Joe in the overnight hours between April 3 and 4 and then hid the child's body. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Danny Clemens
CHARLOTTE, Tenn. --
A Tennessee father has been charged with homicide days after his 5-year-old son with autism was reported missing.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Joseph Ray Daniels "intentionally killed" his son Joe in the overnight hours between April 3 and 4 and then hid the child's body. Joe was reported missing in the early morning hours of April 4.

Despite Daniels' arrest, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said Saturday morning that Joe's body had not yet been located.

Daniels told WKRN-TV that his son had walked away from his home in the past, and early sightings and scent trails led authorities to initially believe that Joe may have once again left the home on his own.

The child's disappearance spurred a massive search-and-rescue operation that brought out hundreds of law enforcement officers and volunteers.

"Though this news is profoundly disappointing, we are grateful for the volunteers who gave time and resources this week to help search for Joe Clyde. That work will continue by law enforcement today, so we might provide a small degree of closure of his family and friends," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Facebook Saturday morning.

Daniels has been charged with one count of criminal homicide and has been booked into Dickson County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
autismu.s. & worldhomicidechild deathhomicide investigationmissing childrenTennessee
U.S. & WORLD
Drenching rain hits Big Island as hurricane approaches
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
World's quirkiest hotels named by TripAdvisor
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News