Dad accused of using toddler daughter to help him shoplift

EMBED </>More Videos

The father is accused of using his daughter to steal from Dollar General stores.

SACRAMENTO, California --
Deputies in California are searching for a father accused of using his daughter to help him steal.

Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputies are calling the man the "father of the year."

Investigators say the man seen in these surveillance photos used his daughter as a decoy to shoplift possibly dozens of times, stealing about $1,000 worth of items from Dollar General stores.

"Grabbing items and placing it in her hands. Then going toward the back of the store, putting her down and getting the items and concealing them on his body, and then walking out the store," said Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy Raj Singh.

Detectives say their primary concern is the welfare of the little girl. They add that the father could face a child endangerment charge, which would be a felony.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
surveillance videoshopliftingtheftu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael strengthens to Category 4 storm
At least one killed in multi-vehicle crash in Harnett County
2 seriously injured, including Wake County deputy, in 2-vehicle crash
Nuclear power plant to test alarms Wednesday
Vendors prepare for a rainy start to the State Fair
Florence's aftermath includes mold, mildew in Cumberland County homes
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns
Man charged with murder after Goldsboro woman's body found in container
Show More
Raleigh man, 20, charged in Surf City crash that killed woman, injured toddler
National Pawn to donate instruments to Durham middle school
Wake Schools relents, moves bus stop after gunfire nearby
Mom arrested after leaving children alone for more than 2 hours
Panthers' Julius Peppers visits Lumberton to tackle Hurricane Florence relief
More News