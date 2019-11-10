Father of woman killed by police officer in her Fort Worth home dies of heart attack

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The father of a black woman fatally shot by a white police officer inside her Fort Worth, Texas, home has died.

SEE MORE: Officer opens fire, kills woman inside her Texas home as she played video games with her nephew

A spokesman for Marquis Jefferson, Bruce Carter, tells the Dallas Morning News that the father of Atatiana Jefferson suffered a heart attack and died Saturday night at a Dallas hospital. Carter tells KDFW that Jefferson "just couldn't get back from what happened with his daughter."

The 28-year-old Jefferson was killed last month after police went to her home for a welfare check. The Fort Worth officer, Aaron Dean, was charged with murder after resigning from the force.

RELATED: Fort Worth police officer who killed woman in her own home charged with murder

After his daughter's death, Marquis Jefferson sought a temporary restraining order to gain control over the funeral arrangements from his daughter's aunt. A deal was eventually reached and the funeral was rescheduled.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort worthofficer involved shootingtexaswoman killedwelfareu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Record-breaking cold temps possible this week
Body of Raleigh shooting victim dropped off at WakeMed, police say
Family members identify woman killed in east Raleigh shooting
Cops help veteran walking 100 miles to doctor's appointment
Man surrenders after Morrisville barricade situation, officials say
Man slashed friend's face during fight, Raleigh police say
Man killed in Johnston County car wreck
Show More
Second man charged in deadly Raleigh shooting
No. 4 Clemson tops NC State 55-10, wins ACC division title
Honoring veterans on the NC Capitol grounds
Police investigating crash on Raleigh greenway
Emu missing for 3 weeks found in Durham
More TOP STORIES News