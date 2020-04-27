80-year-old dad shoots, kills son during dispute in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A domestic disturbance between a father and son in Fayetteville resulted in the son's death on Monday morning.An 80-year-old man shot his 53-year-old son in the chest at a home on the 900 block of Issac Dock Drive, according to police.The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Neither person involved was named in a release.Anyone with information should call Detective J. Arnold with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).