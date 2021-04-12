Father, son called heroes for rushing into burning home to help neighbors escape

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A father and son ran into a burning home to help their neighbor in Fayetteville.The fire happened Sunday night into Monday morning on Red Cedar Lane.Investigators said the father and son were heroes for running into the burning home to help get a man and woman out.After everyone got out, the flames caused the roof of the home to collapse.The man who lives in the home had to be flown to a hospital to be treated for injuries. The father who raced in to help also sustained serious injuries.The son and the woman who lives in the home both had minor injuries.