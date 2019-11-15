Drivers, victim flee scene after father, son struck on sidewalk: Police

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan -- A car jumped a curb, hitting a father and his 8-year-old son as they walked side-by-side down a sidewalk in Harlem.

Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after a father and his young son were struck, causing them to fall through a gate.



It happened on Wednesday, November 6th on 128 W. 112th Street.

The white BMW came quickly - and with no warning, seemingly making a beeline for the man and the young boy.

The car then backed up, and two men emerged. One man walked toward the victim, where police say he stabbed the father. Both suspects got back in the car as a good Samaritan picked up the 8-year-old and carried him to safety.

Police say the victim survived and also left the scene, abandoning his son.

The boy is safe, and did not suffer any serious injuries.

Police assume this was a targeted hit - possibly gang-related. They are searching for three people - the victim and the men who tried to kill him, and almost killed his son.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA

More TOP STORIES News