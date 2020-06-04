Father, toddler wounded in Red Springs drive-by shooting

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 2-year-old girl and her father are being treated after they were shot Wednesday night at an intersection in Robeson county.

Red Springs Police said the shooting happened about 11:30 at 6th Avenue and Main Street as the driver was waiting at the red light.

Red Springs Interim Police Chief Kimothy Monroe said a dark-colored vehicle drove up on the driver's side and began firing a high-powered weapon into the victim's car.

The 27-year-old driver was shot in the upper torso. The toddler, who was in the driver's side rear seat, was also struck.

Both victims were taken to hospitals for treatment.

A woman in the car suffered facial injuries from shattered glass.

The child's mother told ABC affiliate WPDE that her daughter and her husband are both in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to please contact Detective Hausler at the Red Springs Police Department or call 911.
