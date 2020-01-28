Father, woman arrested after 5-year-old dies

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh couple faces child abuse charges after a 5-year-old died in their care.Raleigh Police Department said Jermaine Rhyne's daughter burned their hands on a space heater on Jan. 8.According to an arrest warrant, neither Rhyne or Tiffany Valentine were properly watching the girl when the injury happened. Plus, investigators said, neither of them took her to get medical treatment.The child died on Jan. 21. The child's official cause of death has not been determined yet, but police say the negligence of Rhyne and Valentine played a part in her death.In court Tuesday, family members said the girl, who they identified as Jassika Steele, swallowed a suction cup and choked. Ashley Valentine, Tiffany Valentine's cousin, said the girl did not die from the burns on her hands and that Rhyne and Valentine were good parents."They woke up in the morning to get the kids ready for school and the child was dead," Ashley Valentine said. "What they're doing to this family is tragic."Both Rhyne and Valentine were booked into jail and held on a $100,000 bond. They each face two charges of felony child abuse.