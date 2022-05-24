15 Father's Day Gifts for Every Type of Dad

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Localish and ABC's Owned TV station sites. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
1. For the Breakfast Lover: Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker - $42.99
For the dad who thinks that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, get him this speedy sandwich maker that will cook up two breakfast sandwiches to his liking.
Image credit: Hamilton Beach
2. For the Puzzle Master: My Town Personalized Puzzle - $54.99
Is your dad the puzzle master? Let him piece together his favorite spot with this "My Town" puzzle from National Geographic! Each jigsaw is custom-made by using US Geological Survey (USGS) mapping to digitally stitch together an address of your choosing to create a detailed puzzle map.
Image credit: National Geographic
3. For the Sleeper: Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle - $245.03
Is your dad still sleeping on sheets he bought decades ago? It's time to give his sheets an upgrade! These buttery-smooth Satten Sheets will instantly elevate his sheet game and help him sleep in luxury.
Image credit: Brooklinen
4. For the Grill Master: Weber Go Anywhere - $70.50
For the father who is a certified grill master, help him take his passions on the go with this Weber Go-Anywhere Black Portable Charcoal Grill.
Image credit: Weber
5. For the Beer Drinker: BrüMate HOPSULATOR TRiO- $25.49
Make sure your dad's beer stays cool with this stainless steel insulated can cooler that'll keep his brew cold no matter how hot his party gets.
Image credit: BrüMate
6. For the Dog Dad: The Dogfather T-Shirt - $20.99
We've got an offer that you can't refuse with this Dogfather T-Shirt that is sure to put a smile on his face.
Image credit: Instant Message
7. For the Beard King: The Official Beard Bib- $18.37
Is your dad tired of cleaning up after trimming his facial hair? This innovative beard shaving bib is designed to catch facial hair clippings to avoid cleaning up after trimming your Beard, Mustache, Sideburns, Goatee and hair trimmings.
Image credit: Beard King
8. For the Forgetful Dad: Apple Air Tag - $99.00
Help dad keep track of his keys, wallet, luggage, backpack, and more, all in the Find My app with this Apple AirTag.
Image credit: Apple
9. For the Series Binger: Roku- $38.92
For the father who is obsessed with his shows, this Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Player will help him stream all of his favorite shows in brilliant 4K picture and vivid HDR color.
Image credit: Roku
10. For the Dad in a Galaxy Far Far Away: Darth Vader Lightsaber Collectible Set - $219.99
For the Vader in your life, get this detailed Darth Vader Lightsaber that illuminates the blade in red for an unbeatable collectible that he'll cherish forever.
Image credit: Shop Disney
11. For the Golfer: New York Times Personalized Golf History Book - $80 - $130
Fore! Curated exclusively from the New York Times archives, this hardbound heirloom celebrates a century of golfers and tournaments through on-the-scene accounts, vintage illustrations, and photographs.
Image credit: Uncommon Goods
12. For the Spice King: World Traveler Hot Sauce Gift Set - $49.99
For the dad who loves to add a little spice to his meal, this hot sauce gift set is filled with 15 exotic flavors from around the world!
Image credit: Thoughtfully Gourmet
13. For the Gardener: Grogu Garden Stool and Tools Set - $149.99
This is the way....to help your dad use the force in his garden. This Grogu Garden Stool is foldable and comes with a detachable storage tote and five gardening tools so you can garden with ease.
Image credit: Shop Disney
14. For the Outdoorsman: National Geographic Peaks Patch Hat - $35.95
Give his eyes some cool shade with this Parks Project x National Geographic Peaks Patch Hat. The rugged yet breathable build will hold strong against all his wanderings and help him soak in the awe of the earth in style.
Image credit: National Geographic
15. For The Dad Who Does it All : A Dozen Reasons I Love You Dad - $40.00
Count the ways you love your dad with these handcrafted, customizable collection of reasons why you love him. Choose from over 50 different options, from the heartfelt (For teaching me how to get up when I fall down) to the ha-ha (For all your corny dad jokes. Ba dum tsss.), to create a container filled with a dozen heart-shaped wooden messages that are tailored just for your dad.
Image credit: Uncommon Goods