Dr. Anthony Fauci bobblehead raises $100K for COVID-19 medical supplies in less than a week

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced Wednesday that it has reached the $100,000 mark in donations through the sale of Dr. Anthony Fauci bobbleheads.

The money will go to support the American Hospital Association's (AHA) 100 Million Mask Challenge, which encourages businesses and local communities to help in the call to rapidly produce needed PPE on a large scale for our nation's healthcare workers.

In less than a week since launching the bobblehead to honor Dr. Fauci, people from all 50 states and over a dozen countries have purchased the bobblehead, the museum said.

On Tuesday, Dr. Fauci became the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's best-selling bobblehead of all time, surpassing Loyola University's Sister Jean bobblehead, which went viral during the 2018 NCAA Tournament, museum officials said.

Dr. Fauci has become America's voice of reason as one of the lead members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. He has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

The bobbleheads are only available for pre-order through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's online store.

It features Dr. Fauci wearing a suit and illustrating how the nation needs to "flatten the curve".

They cost $25 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

$5 from every bobblehead sold will continue to be donated in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge.
