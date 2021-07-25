Coronavirus

Fauci says CDC weighing revised mask guidance amid COVID surges

Fauci on CNN's 'Face the Nation'

WASHINGTON -- Dr. Anthony Fauci says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are weighing revising their COVID-19 guidelines to recommend that even fully vaccinated individuals wear masks in public.

Fauci, the nation's top government infectious disease official, told CNN's "State of the Union" TV show that he's taken part in conversations about altering the guidelines, something he described as being "under active consideration."


President Joe Biden says his COVID team is determining whether new mask recommendations are necessary.


He noted that some local areas where infection rates are surging are already urging individuals to wear masks in public regardless of their vaccination status.


Fauci said those local rules are not incompatible with the CDC's recommendation that the vaccinated don't need to wear masks in public.
