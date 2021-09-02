Fayetteville State

Fayetteville State football taking the field for the first time since 2019

By
EMBED <>More Videos

FSU football taking the field for the first time since 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's go time for the Fayetteville State Broncos.

The Broncos are getting ready for their first game since the fall of 2019 after not being able to play last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's going to be very exciting," said Brandon Barnes-Brown. "We've trained every day for a year now. Not getting to play any games and going against our teammates, it's good competition but we're ready to take it out on another team."

This season is an upgrade for the team that's playing on a brand new turf field for the first time in 13 years.

"Speed comes. If you have speed -- you always have speed," said Darnell Walker. "Definitely, the traction helps a lot with your cleats."

"We don't have to worry about when it rains trying to find somewhere to practice," said head coach, Richard Hayes Jr. "This is a very versatile surface that we're on and we're on here every day so we're pretty much accustomed to it."

Something else the Broncos are accustomed to is playing in the CIAA Championship Game which they did in 2017, 2018 and 2019 but they haven't won since 2009 and that once again is the goal this season.

"It's not a good feeling at all," Barnes-Brown said. "We know what we're capable of. We know what we've been training for all summer so we know what's going to be the final outcome."

"Fayetteville State Football is starting to be on the uprise," said Hayes. "These guys understand where we started and where we are now, the huge difference between the two. I think they like where they are and they don't want to go back. They love the taste in their mouth right now and it's all about winning championships."

Fayetteville State opens up its season Saturday in Rocky Mount against Elizabeth City in the Down Easy Viking Classic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfayettevillefayetteville statefootballcollege football
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FAYETTEVILLE STATE
Fayetteville State uses $1.6 million to clear student debt
FSU offering tuition free summer classes to 1,400 students
1 year after Floyd's murder, some NC HBCUs see enrollment increase
George Floyd Memorial Foundation presents $25,000 scholarship to FSU
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested in killing of student at Winston-Salem high school
Man wanted in Wilson double murder arrested in Wayne County
Critical race theory bill passes NC legislature
LATEST: 2 Cumberland, Warren County Schools switch to virtual
Severe storms possible today as Ida pushes through
Joe Rogan has COVID, has taken controversial anti-parasitic drug
Show More
COVID-19 cases impacting some North Carolina child care centers
Downtown Fayetteville businesses seeing increased traffic this summer
CDC asks unvaccinated not to travel this Labor Day weekend
Tenn. inmate dies from COVID-19 after giving birth
Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain's 2019 death
More TOP STORIES News