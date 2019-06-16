missing children

Fayetteville 11-year-old with autism safely located in Hoke County, police say

11-year-old Hayden Marroquin

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police have safely located a missing boy with autism in Hoke County.

Police were looking for 11-year-old Hayden "Hay-Hay" Marroquin - who had been last seen Saturday night when he went to bed at home.

Authorities say Hayden went to bed around 11 p.m. at his home in the 1000 block of Patrick Drive.

Authorities say Hayden was found in Hoke County by an attentive citizen.

Hayden is being reunited with his parents at this time, police said.
