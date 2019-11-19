fatal crash

17-year-old passenger dies after car crashes into tree, rolls over at Fayetteville intersection

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 82-year old Fayetteville woman ran off the road, collided with a tree and rolled over -- killing the 17-year old passenger in the front seat Monday afternoon, police said.

Fayetteville police said it happened just after 2 p.m. when a 1994 Plymouth sedan traveling on Foxfire Road collided with a tree and rolled over near the intersection by Bonanza Drive.

The female driver was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for her injuries.

The front passenger, 17-year-old Justin Becker, of Fayetteville, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
