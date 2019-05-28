Wanted: 18-year-old Fayetteville man accused of shooting woman found dead in pickup

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 18-year-old man is wanted for first-degree murder after deputies said he shot and killed a woman in Robeson County.Just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, deputies were called to Highway 71 North Lumber Bridge after reports of a shooting.Upon arrival, officials found 45-year-old April Oxendine's body in the backseat of a pickup truck.Preliminary investigation revealed that 18-year-old Ronchelle Raquan Lewis, of Fayetteville, shot Oxendine while she was in a truck with two other people on Russell Road in Shannon.Investigators said 39-year-old Winston Oxendine, of Raeford, was driving the truck and that 51-year-old Monica McLean, of Shannon, was also inside. Neither of them were injured.Lewis is wanted in Robeson County for first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.He is also wanted in Cumberland County for felony probation violation, assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats and resisting a public officer.Those with information should call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170.