Fayetteville man charged with murder in 4-year-old Dunn boy's death

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville man has been charged with murder in the death of a 4-year-old in Dunn over the weekend.

Police responded to Betsy Johnson Hospital in Dunn on Saturday after hearing about a boy that died, possibly due to child abuse. Investigators responded to the hospital and the child's home on Sawyer Circle at Dunn Village apartments.

ABC11 video showed police vehicles outside the home Saturday. Dunn police, DSS social workers and Harnett County CSI were requested to the scene.

Jaquaris Hines was arrested and charged with murder. Hines' relationship with the boy is not known.

Hines, 20, is at Harnett County Detention Center awaiting a first court appearance. The investigation is still active.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dunnharnett countyfayettevillecrimemurderharnett county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Gov. Cooper to speak Tuesday afternoon
Freezing rain possible Wednesday morning
Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden as president-elect
FDA posts positive analysis of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
'Important moment': UNC infectious disease expert to receive vaccine
Sheriff: Man arrested in hours-long Wake County standoff
NC's copy of the Bill of Rights spent 138 years lost; FBI sting recovered it
Show More
Woman returns lost diamond ring, refuses reward
Can't find the PlayStation 5 or XBox Series X? Try this
NC faith leaders to help overcome COVID-19 vaccine reluctance
Wake School Board discusses possible return to all-remote learning
Black woman from NC praised as key scientist behind vaccine
More TOP STORIES News