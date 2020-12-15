Fayetteville man charged with murder in 4-year-old Dunn boy's death

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville man has been charged with murder in the death of a 4-year-old in Dunn over the weekend.Police responded to Betsy Johnson Hospital in Dunn on Saturday after hearing about a boy that died, possibly due to child abuse. Investigators responded to the hospital and the child's home on Sawyer Circle at Dunn Village apartments.ABC11 video showed police vehicles outside the home Saturday. Dunn police, DSS social workers and Harnett County CSI were requested to the scene.Jaquaris Hines was arrested and charged with murder. Hines' relationship with the boy is not known.Hines, 20, is at Harnett County Detention Center awaiting a first court appearance. The investigation is still active.