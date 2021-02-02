2 Fayetteville boys unharmed after being abducted near home; police investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a 6-year-old and 9-year-old boy were abducted outside their Fayetteville home Monday night.Authorities said it happened around 7:30 p.m. along the 5600 block of Monks Walk Court when a car pulled up near a residence and the drivers abducted the boys.The two children were taken a short distance away and dropped off unharmed near the Circle K near Methodist College on Ramsey streetThe driver was described as a bald male wearing all black clothing and operating a red four-door truck. The passenger was wearing all black and a ski mask.Anyone with information regarding this abduction investigation or that may have been in the area of the Circle K near Methodist College on Ramsey Street during this time is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett at (910) 929-2565 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.