CONWAY, S.C. (WTVD) -- A 1-year-old Fayetteville girl drowned in a South Carolina pond over Memorial Day weekend.According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, 1-year-old Gianna Dawkins was found in a pond on Cheyenne Road by her family Saturday around 6:30 p.m.The family was visiting Conway, South Carolina, from Fayetteville, according to WPDE