FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after the body of a man was found in a Fayetteville hotel.

Police were called to the Extended Stay America on Owen Drive just before 7 p.m. for reports of a suspicious death. Thursday. When officers arrived they found the body of a man in a hotel room.

The man's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information on about this incident is asked to contact Detective A. Wolford at 910-705-2141.