Burglar targeting seniors while they sleep, Fayetteville police warn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Department wants help identifying a man they say is responsible for targeting senior citizens and stealing from their house while they sleep.
The first of the burglaries took place on Dec. 11 on Offshore Drive. Subsequent burglaries happened Jan. 9, Jan. 28, Feb. 3, and Feb. 6.
In most of the burglaries the suspect is wearing a mask, gloves and knee pads. He is also seen carrying a backpack.
In one of the burglaries, a female accomplice can be seen with the burglar.
All of the break-ins and burglaries take place late at night or early in the morning. Police said it appears that the burglar is targeting senior citizens when he believes they will be asleep.
Anyone with information regarding these burglaries should contact CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online here.
