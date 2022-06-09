17-year-old killed in three-car crash in Fayetteville, three others hospitalized

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old died in a three-car crash in Fayetteville.
Wednesday afternoon, Fayetteville police officers responded to a crash on Gillis Hill Road at around 4:00 p.m.
Police said the 17-year-old was in the passenger seat of a 2005 Ford Expedition heading south at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three other people who were inside a 2019 Dodge Charger going north were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A 2018 Cadillac Escalade was also involved in the crash. The driver of the SUV was treated on the scene for minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
