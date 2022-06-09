17-year-old killed in three-car crash in Fayetteville, three others hospitalized

EMBED <>More Videos

1 person dead, 3 seriously injured in 3 car crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old died in a three-car crash in Fayetteville.

Wednesday afternoon, Fayetteville police officers responded to a crash on Gillis Hill Road at around 4:00 p.m.

Police said the 17-year-old was in the passenger seat of a 2005 Ford Expedition heading south at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people who were inside a 2019 Dodge Charger going north were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 2018 Cadillac Escalade was also involved in the crash. The driver of the SUV was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecar crash
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
North Carolina lawmakers push for stricter gun laws
Harnett County deputies shoot, kill man carrying rifle
No Pride Month proclamation for Holly Springs, mayor criticized
Durham bakery makes 'please say gay' cakes in response to HB755
Jan. 6 insurrection hearings: How to watch and what to know
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
Fayetteville awards 'micro-grants' to address crime
Show More
Video: 20-year-old rescues man who fell onto electrified rail
Part of I-95 northbound closed near Fayetteville after deadly crash
RPD unveils draft de-escalation policy community listening session
Wake County mom urges school board to install door locks
Cumberland County animal services temporarily waives adoption fee
More TOP STORIES News