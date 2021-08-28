fatal crash

Moped driver killed in Fayetteville crash, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Moped driver killed in Fayetteville crash, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A moped driver was killed in an early Saturday morning crash, Fayetteville police said.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on Fort Bragg Road near Churchill Drive.

Officers said a 2013 Bay Moped driver was headed outbound on Fort Bragg Road when they left the roadway and collided with a telephone pole.

Dennis R. Lee, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.

All lanes of Fort Bragg Road have been reopened to travel.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic crash is asked to contact Ofc. C. Biggerstaff with the Fayetteville Police Department Traffic Unit at (910) 751-1382 or Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillencfatal crashfayetteville newscrash
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Woman killed in Raleigh crash, police say
Durham man dies after early morning crash on I-85
Surgeon, 2 family members killed in fiery plane crash in Victoria, MN
Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle, Fayetteville Police say
TOP STORIES
Fort Bragg soldier among fatalities in Afghanistan airport bombing
US airstrike in Afghanistan targets Islamic State member
Ida aims to hit Louisiana on Hurricane Katrina anniversary
Bojangles closing all corporate-owned eateries for 2 days
2nd COVID wave causes nursing shortage at Triangle hospitals
Grubhub, DoorDash mislead restaurants, customers: Lawsuits
Show More
Woman killed in Raleigh crash, police say
Liquor supply issues continue as demand soars
COVID cases increase across NC universities within 1st week of classes
What we know about 13 US troops killed in Kabul airport attack
LATEST: NC adult ICU patients hit record high for the pandemic
More TOP STORIES News