Moped driver killed in Fayetteville crash, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A moped driver was killed in an early Saturday morning crash, Fayetteville police said.It happened just after 5 a.m. on Fort Bragg Road near Churchill Drive.Officers said a 2013 Bay Moped driver was headed outbound on Fort Bragg Road when they left the roadway and collided with a telephone pole.Dennis R. Lee, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.All lanes of Fort Bragg Road have been reopened to travel.Anyone with information regarding this traffic crash is asked to contact Ofc. C. Biggerstaff with the Fayetteville Police Department Traffic Unit at (910) 751-1382 or Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.