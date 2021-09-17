Traffic

32-year-old woman ejected from SUV during crash in Fayetteville dies from injuries

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman, 32, dies after being ejected from SUV in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 32-year-old woman was ejected from her SUV during a crash early Friday morning in Fayetteville and died.

According to police, Maranda Nutter was driving north on Murchison Road near Langdon Street around 12:20 a.m. in a 2013 Toyota SUV when another car, driven by a 33-year-old man, made a left turn into the side of her vehicle. The impact caused Nutter's SUV to hit the curb and overturn.

At that point, Nutter was ejected.

She was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital for treatment but died from her injuries.

The crash is under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfayettevilletraffic fatalitiescar crashcar accidenttraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Faith Hedgepeth's dad watches as accused killer appears in court
Panel of judges rule 2018 Voter ID law unconstitutional
Man killed at Raleigh club was shot by security guard, police say
FBI investigating after human remains found in wooded area in RTP
Illinois grandmother's obituary takes aim at unvaccinated
FDA panel is 1st key test for Biden's COVID vaccine booster plan
Show More
TIMELINE: What happened the night Faith Hedgepeth was killed
'Stanford murders' conviction renews hope for justice in 2nd case
Raleigh man works with group to save U.S. allies in Afghanistan
Man, 24, arrested for allegedly impersonating Wake County deputy
Brian Laundrie's sister says she wants Gabby Petito to be found safe
More TOP STORIES News