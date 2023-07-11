An 18-year-old is behind bars accused of first-degree murder 24-hours after a deadly shooting in Fayetteville.

Second suspect charged with first-degree murder in Fayetteville shooting from May

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A second person has been arrested in connection with a May homicide in Fayetteville.

On Tuesday, police said Laurence Williams, 20, was taken into custody by the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team.

Williams was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon in connection with the May 22 shooting death of 37-year-old Joseph Walton.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

One day after the deadly shooting, police arrested Jeavon McCoy, 18, He was also charged with first-degree murder.

The shooting happened in the 4900 block of Schmidt Street.

