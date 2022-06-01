One person dead, another hurt in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hurt on Wednesday morning.

We do not know the identity of the two people who were shot and no suspect information has been released at this time.


The shooting took place in west Fayetteville off of Raeford Road on South Shield Drive.

Police got the shooting call around 4:00 a.m.


This is a developing story and will be updated with new information when it becomes available.
