What to expect at the 2023 Fayetteville Dogwood Festival

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) -- The 41st Fayetteville Dogwood Festival is happening soon. Live entertainment, family activities, food, and community favorites take over the downtown area April 27 - 30.

Here's what you can expect.

On Thursday, April 27 the Annual Cork & Fork starts at 6pm in Festival Park. This is a premier food and wine event where local chefs serve small bites paired with complimenting wines to celebrate those supporting the festival. Tickets for Cork & Fork are on sale through April 25.

Friday is the official kickoff for the Dogwood Festival. Beginning at 5pm, enjoy the KidZone and Midway of carnival rides. Later that evening, see live musical performances by David Nail and Ashland Craft. Then stay for the Boom & Bloom Fireworks that close out the day at 11pm.

Saturday, April 29 is when the big fun happens! In addition to the Midway and KidZone, browse the Street Fair filled with artists and vendors. Take on the Climbing Wall. Ride the Trackless Train. Check out the street performances and cheer for your favorites in the Ring Wars Carolina wrestling tournament. Buckcherry and Lit take the stage for the evening's concerts.

Finally, the fun continues on Sunday with the addition of the Car, Motorcycle and Truck Show. Who's Bad - The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience concludes the festival on the main stage.

PARKING

Special event parking will be in effect throughout the festival; however, on-street parking is available without the increased rates.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Festival rules specify that the following items are not permitted:

pets (service animals allowed)

bicycles/skateboards/rollerblades

canopies

coolers/outside containers

weapons

drones

For more information on the festival, visit thedogwoodfestival.com.

