FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Fayetteville are investigating a homicide involving two people Friday evening.

In a news conference Fayetteville Police Chief Kem Braden said officers responded to the 1300 block of Vandenberg Drive after a officer did not show up for his shift. When officers arrived they found the officer and his wife dead from gun shot wounds.

Police are continuing to investigate.