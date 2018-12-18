Fayetteville family becomes homeless after house fire

EMBED </>More Videos

A Fayetteville family is homeless for the holidays after a blaze broke out in their house Monday morning on Shumont Drive.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville family is homeless for the holidays after a blaze broke out in their house Monday morning on Shumont Drive.

Lagina Stanley kept her home 'merry and bright'. You could tell by her elaborate yard display that she really loves Christmas.

"Making the neighbors happy and seeing the lights and celebrations and it made them happy and just giving," said Stanley.

But early Monday morning a house fire took everything. "Even though we lost all of our gifts, Christmas, decorations. We lost our clothes on our backs. Smoke-filled but we have our life," said Stanley.

Lagina was able to get her daughter and two sons out but her pets all died inside."I had three ferrets, had two rabbits, two birds, a cat I got from the shelter," said Stanley.

The Fayetteville Fire Department is still trying to figure out what caused the fire. Lagina wants to see what she can salvage but she can't bear to look through the rubble.

"I haven't been back inside," said Stanley.

Though homeless for the holidays the Stanley's are standing on their faith.

"We can just take one day at a time and do the best we can and pray," said Stanley.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firehousingfamilyFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man who shot, killed pregnant woman now charged with killing unborn child
Frustration, confusion for 9th District voters at Bladen County town hall
Hurricanes, Wolfpack spread holiday cheer to children in need
Chase bank branches could be coming to Raleigh, Chapel Hill
Raleigh man hired as 'private investigator' in murder-for-hire plot arrested
Don't let your belongings get lost in the holiday rush
Morgan Street Food Hall among contenders for best new food hall in the nation
Hidden History of North Carolina's own Christmas Town
Show More
Clayton man charged in attack that left Smithfield man dead
Fort Bragg sergeant accused of raping young girl
Johnston County couple charged with stealing deputy's patrol car
Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors
Police: Man tried to pay for McDonald's with bag of weed
More News