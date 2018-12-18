Fayetteville family becomes homeless after house fire

A Fayetteville family is homeless for the holidays after a blaze broke out in their house Monday morning on Shumont Drive.Lagina Stanley kept her home 'merry and bright'. You could tell by her elaborate yard display that she really loves Christmas."Making the neighbors happy and seeing the lights and celebrations and it made them happy and just giving," said Stanley.But early Monday morning a house fire took everything. "Even though we lost all of our gifts, Christmas, decorations. We lost our clothes on our backs. Smoke-filled but we have our life," said Stanley.Lagina was able to get her daughter and two sons out but her pets all died inside."I had three ferrets, had two rabbits, two birds, a cat I got from the shelter," said Stanley.The Fayetteville Fire Department is still trying to figure out what caused the fire. Lagina wants to see what she can salvage but she can't bear to look through the rubble."I haven't been back inside," said Stanley.Though homeless for the holidays the Stanley's are standing on their faith."We can just take one day at a time and do the best we can and pray," said Stanley.