29-year-old man dies in single-vehicle crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating after a single-car crash left a driver dead late Tuesday night.The wreck happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Rosehill Road near Walstone Road.Police said the 2006 Cadillac sedan was traveling on Rosehill Road when it crashed into a concrete bridge support.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.He was identified as Rakeem Barnett, 29, of Waterbury Drive.No one else was in the vehicle.Rosehill Road was closed from Walstone Road to Hickory Hill Road for about four hours while the Fayetteville Police Department Traffic Unit investigated.The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.Anyone with information regarding this crash investigation is asked to contact Officer J. Smith at (910) 987-4510 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).