Fayetteville Police charge man in fatal Murchison Road shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting along Murchison Road.

Police arrested Zavion Richburg, 21 and charged him with first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Ricardo Pittman.

Richburg is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Murchison Road.

Pittman had been shot multiple times in the chest and was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he died hours later from his injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.