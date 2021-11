FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was hurt Saturday morning when a fire broke out at a senior living center.The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to Carolina Highlands Senior Living at 1919 Fordham Drive and found smoke inside the building. Additional fire crews then responded.They said the fire started in a room on the first floor and evacuated the building of all residents and staff members.There is no word yet on the severity of those injuries -- and whether that victim was a resident or staff member.