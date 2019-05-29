Fayetteville fire officials demonstrate deadly dangers of leaving children in hot cars

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- It seems like an unimaginable act- a parent leaving or forgetting their child in a locked car. However, the Fayetteville Fire Department says it happens, more often than it should."This year we've responded to nearly 70 kids that have been locked into vehicles here," said Fire Chief Mike Hill.Wednesday, the Fayetteville Fire Department demonstrated the deadly dangers of leaving children and pets inside vehicles. Around 11:00 a.m., it was already in the mid 90's but in the inside of their squad car it was more than 150 degrees."Within minutes the temperature inside can rise 20 degrees," said Hill.Experts said just 10 to 20 minutes in those conditions can kill.ABC11's Morgan Norwood sat inside a hot car with temps more than 150 degrees for as long as she could under EMS and fire supervision. In that short amount of time, she reported sweats and fatigue, which are common symptoms of heat exhaustion.While she had the option to get out, many children don't and that's when fire officials said things turn deadly."It's that momentary distraction when parents leave the kids in the vehicle to run in the store for a few minutes but when they get into the store, the lines are longer than anticipated, the cash register is down and that momentary delay can be fatal," said Chief Hill.