Employees evacuated after fire at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Plant in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Employees were quickly evacuated after a fire at the Fayetteville Goodyear Tire and Rubber plant on Saturday evening.Crews responded to the fire just before 5:30 p.m.According to the United Steelworkers Union local president, one of the mixers caught fire in the raw materials and mixing department.The Fayetteville Fire Chief tells ABC11 no one was injured in the fire.The plant is equipped with its own fire brigade of volunteer firefighters. However, the crew had to call for outside help from the Fayetteville and Westarea fire departments.ABC11 has reached out to Goodyear for further information on the fire, at this time, the company has not responded.