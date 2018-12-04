Fayetteville group aims to tackle violence through community involvement

People are tired of violence.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Some Fayetteville educators are sick and tired of all the violence in their community and they want to do something about it.

"I lost one of my former basketball players at E. E. Smith High School. Ever since that moment it was heavy on my heart and I wanted to do something," said organizer Bryan Tillman.

He and a few others who work in education along with their barber and another friend told ABC11 it was time to step up.



"Stop the violence. I'm bringing all sides of town together. We've got sides of town that don't like this side. We want to stop the violence and give them skills to cope and strive," said organizer Royvell Godvolt.

The group told ABC11 it is determined to take the city back.

The group is in the process of launching a nonprofit and taking its concerns to city council.
