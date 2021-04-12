2 drivers injured in head-on crash on Murchison Road in Fayetteville

EMBED <>More Videos

2 drivers injured in head-on crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two drivers were seriously injured in Fayetteville during a head-on crash on Murchison Road.

The crash happened Sunday night into Monday morning.

The front of one of the cars was smashed and unrecognizable.

The second car also had damage to its front end. Plus, by the time crews arrived the entire driver's side door of the vehicle had been removed.

Both drivers were rushed to the hospital. Their identities have not been released.

Investigators have also not spoken about the cause of the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecar crashcollisioncrash
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
More TOP STORIES News