Driver charged in Fayetteville hit-and-run crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police have charged a driver after a hit-and-run investigation.

On Friday night, about 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash at Stoney Point Road and Gillis Hill Road.

The driver left the scene but was identified and arrested.

Cyrus E. Hayes, 24, was charged with felony hit and run, possession of an open container, and a red light violation.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $20,000 secure bond.

No other details were immediately available.