Fayetteville homeowner kills home-invasion suspect

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed in a Fayetteville home invasion Thursday night.

Police say two men, one of whom was armed with a gun, broke into the front of a home on the 400 block of Lands End Road. Police responded shortly before 7 p.m.

The homeowner got his gun and exchanged gunfire with one of the suspects, according to a release. The suspect was shot and pronounced dead by medical staff. The other suspect left the home.

A woman inside the home was shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Fayetteville Police detectives are investigating.

A woman who lives in Atlanta and was visiting her elderly mother at the Lands End home town community, spoke to ABC11 about what she saw Thursday evening.

"It was a little bit scary, and we haven't seen anything like this in a long, long time," said the woman, who asked not to be identified.

She said she was driving into the community when she saw the police and ambulance.

"Saw the two ambulances pull in and a whole lot of police cars and didn't know what was going on," she said.

The woman said she plans to install security cameras around her mother's home.

"We're definitely going to have more security, that's for sure," she said. "And we'll look at some new options."
