Fayetteville man turns himself in after March deadly shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man wanted in a Fayetteville homicide turned himself in Tuesday in connection with the death of Domingo Cook.

Andre Roye was charged with voluntary manslaughter and issued a $250,000 secured bond.

Cook died from a shooting at Day and Nite Food Mart on Murchison Road around 12:15 a.m. on March 27, according to police. Cook, 49, died from his injuries at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Earlier in April, police said they were searching for two men they believed had information on a 2006 Hyundai Tuscan found at the scene of the shooting: Carl Donatello Roye, 26 and Andre Roye.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecumberland countycrimemurderfayettevillecumberland county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Whole Foods employee tests positive for COVID-19
Officer headbutted while serving search warrant in Raleigh
Mom warns parents after 9-year-old gets illness tied to COVID-19
Krispy Kreme serving free doughnuts to class of 2020
COVID-19 saving WCPSS millions, but costing district a lot more
Manafort released from prison for home confinement
Why your grocery bill may be higher than usual
Show More
2nd stimulus check and other highlights of HEROES Act
A thank you to nurses serving the greater good
NC brewery beer raises money for service industry workers
NCCU graduate's celebration video goes viral
Local companies shift production to make PPE for health care workers
More TOP STORIES News