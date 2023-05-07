Fayetteville drug deal turns violent, leaving 1 dead, 1 behind bars, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteviille Police said a drug deal turned violent early Sunday, leaving one man dead and another in custody.

Elmer Leon Spears, 54, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators said Ni'Reash Rayshaun Timmons, 27, went to a house in the 1900 block of Palomino Drive about 1:30 a.m. to buy narcotics. During the transaction, a fight broke out and Timmons was shot and killed.

Spears remained at the scene, police said.

Timmons was from South Carolina, police said.

Spears is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

