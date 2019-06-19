Fayetteville homicide victim leaves behind twin 1-year-old daughters

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Karessa Johnson can't help but feel sorry for her 1-year-old twin nieces.

Their father, who is also her brother, was gunned down last Friday.

"I wish it didn't happen. I wish he didn't go that way. I wish it were more peaceful," said Johnson. "Being sad is not going to bring him back," said Johnson.

Police told ABC11 the 23-year-old man was shot during a party Friday after an altercation. He ran outside and collapsed at a local business.

No arrests have been made.

"What was that deep and serious to make you pull the trigger," questioned Johnson.

The 19-year-old college student is home for summer break and is now planning her brother's funeral.

"Not only does it kill somebody, you're killing your family members and friends," said Johnson.

The family of Linwood Johnson set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of his funeral.
