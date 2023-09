1 person taken to hospital after fire in Fayetteville, police investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after one person was injured in a fire Saturday evening.

According to the Fayetteville Fire Department, crews responded to the 2000 block of Rosehill Road for a structure fire. One person was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital and later airlifted to UNC Burn Center for treatment, police said.

This is a breaking story.

