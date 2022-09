One person hurt in Fayetteville house fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was hurt in a house fire in Fayetteville.

Crews say the fire broke out on Bristlecone Drive Sunday afternoon.

The person who was injured was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital for treatment. There is no word on their condition.

A dog was rescued from the home thanks to a neighbor.

Fire investigators have not released what caused the fire.