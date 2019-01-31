Fayetteville man arrested on child sex exploitation charges

A Cumberland County man is facing charges related to child pornography.Fayetteville Police arrested Joshua Adam Marion, 23, on child sex exploitation charges on Thursday.Marion, of the 4900 block of Murchison Avenue in Fayetteville, faces several counts of second- and third-degree sex exploitation of a minor.The accusations against Marion, which date to August, involve videos and pictures on a cell phone of boys as young as 9 engaging in various sex acts.Marion is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.